Section of Bay Rd. in Horry County to close Thursday for drainage project

News
Posted: / Updated:
CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A section of Bay Road n Horry County will close Thursday for a drainage project.

Bay Rd. will be closed between Grand Oak Boulevard and Copper Leaf Drive on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., according to Kelly Moore, with Horry County Government. Crews will work to improve drainage in the area.

“Residents in the neighborhoods near this section of the road should plan to reenter their neighborhoods using the same route they take when they exit the neighborhood,” Moore said. ” Residents and businesses located within the closure limits will be provided access. We ask that folks traveling in the area please be patient as they may experience some travel delays.”

Moore also said the project will improve drainage in the area and a completion date “is to be determined.” Residents can expect road closures throughout the project.

