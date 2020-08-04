Section of Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove missing following Isaias

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WBTW) – According to authorities, a section of Sea Cabin Pier was destroyed as Isaias moved along the South Carolina coast.

A portion of the middle section of the pier is missing after the storm is gone, according to North Myrtle Beach PIO Pat Dowling.

Authorities say to refrain from swimming or surfing in the area as large debris may be in the water. Crews are working to make sure no debris remains in the water.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories