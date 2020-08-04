Section of Sea Cabin Pier in Cherry Grove missing following Isaias

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WBTW) – According to authorities, a section of Sea Cabin Pier was destroyed as Isaias moved along the South Carolina coast.

A portion of the middle section of the pier is missing after the storm is gone, according to North Myrtle Beach PIO Pat Dowling.

Authorities say to refrain from swimming or surfing in the area as large debris may be in the water. Crews are working to make sure no debris remains in the water.

Do not surf or swim north of the Cherry Grove Pier until further notice. Significant debris may be in the water. Sea Cabin Pier lost a large section to the storm & debris traveled south to the Cherry Grove Pier. City crews working to see if the debris remains in the water. pic.twitter.com/VfaWyGqUbC — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) August 4, 2020

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: