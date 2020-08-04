Section of Sea Captain Pier in Cherry Grove missing following Isaias

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WBTW) – According to authorities, a section of Sea Captain Pier was destroyed as Isaias moved along the South Carolina coast.

A portion of the middle section of the pier is missing after the storm is gone, according to North Myrtle Beach PIO Pat Dowling.

