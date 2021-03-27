Selfie WRLD in Myrtle Beach will make you want to strike a pose

(Source: Selfie WRLD Myrtle Meach)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new attraction coming Myrtle will make you want to stop and strike a pose. Selfie WRLD will open its doors in on April 10.

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations at the Coastal Grand Mall location. Instagram and TikTok Photos & Videos are next level in the fun interactive photo studio scenes.

“We are really excited to be part of this adventure! Get your Selfie ready!!” the business posted on its Facebook page. A special VIP invite-only night will be held on Aril 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.

You can prebook your session the on the website.

