Semi rolls into protesters, no apparent injuries

A police force prepares to clear an interstate of demonstrators Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A semi-truck involved in an incident with protesters on Highway 35W is surrounded by authorities, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

People climb atop a tanker on Interstate 35W on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis. Thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway over the death of George Floyd scattered ahead of an oncoming semitrailer in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate move by the driver. The Minnesota State Patrol said they knew of no injuries from the incident. Some witnesses said a handful of people sought medical attention on their own, but authorities said they could not confirm that. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway on Sunday over the death of George Floyd ducked for their lives when a semitrailer rolled into their midst.

The Minnesota State Patrol said they knew of no injuries from the incident on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.

The patrol called it a “very disturbing” and “inciting” action by the driver but it wasn’t clear whether it was deliberate.

Officials said the truck appeared to have been on the freeway before barriers were put up to close it down.

Some witnesses said a handful of people sought medical attention on their own, but authorities said they could not confirm that.

