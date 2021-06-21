Semi-truck collides with horse carriage in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A horse carriage was struck by a semi-truck carrying a flatbed trailer in a hit-and-run crash downtown.

Multiple patrons and a driver were on board at the time of the collision.

A 9-year-old girl and her father are speaking out exclusively to News 2 after a semi-truck hit the horse carriage they were on in downtown Charleston.

Traveling east on Broad Street, the semi truck made a left turn on to Meeting Street. During the turn, a part of the truck collided with the rear of the horse carriage.

Ken Laffin says he and his daughter took control of the reins when the driver was thrown off.

“Threw the driver out of the carriage right past my daughter because we were in the front seat. The driver actually landed on her back and head and the horse took off like you see in the movies” said Laffin.

A 9-year-old in the front row left terrified and tells me even though she loves horses after today’s accident, she is too scared to go near one again.

“Then I saw my sister grab on to the reins and then I saw my mom do it and then I thought why don’t I do it and then my dad was trying to help me jump off so then I just jumped off but it was really high and really scary,” said Kylee Laffin.

Old South Carriage Company released the following statement: “The tractor trailer was attempting to pass the carriage to turn when it hit the carriage and another car on the road, the driver of the tractor trailer fled the scene.”

The crash frightened the horse, causing it to accelerate forward. The horse soon stopped near the City Hall building while the truck continued to travel north on Meeting Street without stopping.

Members of the carriage company were able to settle the horse. The horse did not suffer any injuries.

EMS responded and no passengers were injured, neither was the carriage driver.

Old South Carriage Company is continuing to monitor the situation.

There is no word tonight on any arrests for the hit and run.