Sen. Graham discusses impact of reversal of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, border security

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will holding a press briefing Friday morning from Tucson, Arizona.

Graham has been touring the U.S.-Mexico border near Nogales, Arizona.

He is expected to discuss the impact of the Biden Administration’s reversal of the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“‘Remain in Mexico’ policy was implemented by former President Trump and has proven to be successful in taking pressure off our southern border. Before ‘Remain in Mexico’ was adopted, migrants from the Northern Triangle countries – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador – traveled to the United States seeking to turn themselves in and claim asylum, whether they had a valid claim or not. They would then be released into the United States and often did not return for their court dates,” according to a press release from his office.

The news conference is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

7 News plans to livestream the meeting.