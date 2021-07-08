Sen. Lindsey Graham requests over $15M for Horry County to complete right-of-way acquisition for I-73

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday submitted funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee for Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development appropriations bills.
Graham had initially announced he would request $12 million with a $3 million match from the local community. After additional discussions with Senate Appropriations officials, the local match is not required for this funding stream. Therefore, Graham has increased his request to cover the full amount, $15 million
Additional requests include:
- $16,172,000 for Charleston County to create a new access roadway to Charleston International Airport.
- $8,000,000 for the City of Aiken to create a roadway network to ease congestion along Whiskey Road.
- $4,288,000 for Dorchester County to provide a wastewater collection and treatment system.
- $750,000 for the City of Sumter to eliminate vacant and dilapidated properties that create a physical hazard and impede community development.
- $250,000 for Upstate Forever to continue planning the Saluda Grade Rail Trail and construct business and land development associated with the trail corridor.