Sen. Luke Rankin of Horry County among senators asking for special session to reconsider school mask mandate ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – A bipartisan group of South Carolina senators is requesting a special session to reconsider the prohibition on mask mandates in schools.

In a letter sent Monday, the group asked SC Senate President Harvey Peeler to call the body back in session.

Republican Senator Luke Rankin, who represents Horry County, is among those who signed the letter that says in part, “Many in the Senate would like to revisit this proviso given the current conditions”.

The letter says that the number of COVID-19 cases is once again on the rise in South Carolina and that the Delta variant is spreading at an alarming rate. It also says that hospitals are overwhelmed and the state’s vaccination rate continues to lag.

NEW: A bipartisan group of state Senators have sent a letter to @SCSenatePres requesting he call the body back for a special session to reconsider the prohibition on mask mandates in schools. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/kIyovky7gy — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) August 16, 2021

The senators say in the letter, “experts believe the spread of COVID-19 will explode” and that more than 1,000 doctors and pediatricians in the state have asked senators to return to session to reconsider the ban on masks in schools.

Over the weekend, the teachers’ group SC for Ed called on city and county governments to challenge the state law banning mask requirements. Columbia City Council defied Governor Henry McMaster last week and passed a mask mandate for elementary and middle schools in the city that Attorney General Alan Wilson said violated state law.

City and county government officials across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions say they are keeping a close watch on the statewide fight over whether face coverings should be required at schools.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.