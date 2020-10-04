Senator Graham talks importance of police funding Friday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham paid a visit to the Grand Strand Friday morning.

He spoke at the annual South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police conference.

The event was held at the North Shore Oceanfront Hotel.

Horry County police chief Joseph Hill also appeared and spoke.

Senator Graham talked about issues facing the police force. He said police need to be funded and supported. He added that he isn’t against improvements, though.

“You can be against what happened to Mr. Floyd and you should be,” Graham said as he addressed the conference. “You can be against excessive use of force and you should be. But you can’t be in my view against the cop.”

“Those who want to invest more in the community count me in. But the number one investment that you should make at the state local and federal level is security,” Graham said.

The FOP conference continued through Saturday.

Latest Headlines