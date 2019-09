CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in the Palmetto State over the weekend making campaign stops.

Senator Harris spoke at the Charleston NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday evening.

By Sunday, Harris was delivering remarks to the youth of Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

That’s where she reminded children and young adults to be true to their faith.

Later in the day, she attended Emily Clyburn’s funeral in West Columbia.