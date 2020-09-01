WATCH LIVE: Sen. Lindsey Graham to hold law enforcement press conference in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Senator Lindsey Graham will hold a press conference with Law enforcement and the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Tuesday afternoon in Florence.

At 1:30 p.m. in Victor’s at Hotel Florence, Senator Graham, along with Congressman Tom Rice, spoke on his position on police funding.

“I never saw a more dangerous time to be a police officer than now,” Graham said. “It seems like it is open season on cops.”

He is also expected to speak again at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Greenville.

