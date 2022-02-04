‘Serious injuries’ reported in crash involving bicycle in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a vehicle versus bicycle crash in Loris Friday morning.

Around 5:40 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Red Bluff Road and Silver Sand Drive. Lanes of traffic are blocked at this time and the roadway will be shut down for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR.

Serious injuries have been reported, according to HCFR. Loris Fire Department is also on scene and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.