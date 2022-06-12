HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries are reported after a two-vehicle crash in Longs that involved a motorcycle Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened near the intersection of W. Highway 9 and Hemingway Road, with the intersection closed to traffic as of 7 p.m. Sunday night.

HCFR said traffic will be blocked for “an extended amount of time.”

Crews were dispatched at 5:47 p.m. Sunday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.