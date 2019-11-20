CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing after next season.
This means 2020 will mark his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Johnson has spent his entire career with the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet operation, according to NASCAR’s announcement, which he has called home since his premier series debut in 2001.
He announced the news with a heartfelt video on Twitter:
#Chasing8 one final time pic.twitter.com/ZoldabKy9M— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 20, 2019
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as they become available.