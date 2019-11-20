DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing after next season.

This means 2020 will mark his final season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Johnson has spent his entire career with the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet operation, according to NASCAR’s announcement, which he has called home since his premier series debut in 2001.

He announced the news with a heartfelt video on Twitter:

