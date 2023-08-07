MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)

We continue to monitor the threat of severe weather across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this afternoon into evening. The primary concern with any thunderstorm will be damaging wind gusts today.



The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a level 3 of 5 risk of damaging winds, isolated tornado, and large hail. It looks like the best dynamics and timing will develop over the Pee Dee and move into the Coastal areas. All modes of severe weather are possible. The primary concern would be the potential of seeing damaging winds. These storms have a lot of moisture, wind energy and heat to help these storms develop into mature storms.

Timing will be between 6-10 pm for the Pee Dee. 7pm – Midnight for the Grand Strand. I would also anticipate some intense lightning, and heavy downpours. This could lead to some localized flooding. Stay weather aware. Have a plan, do not panic.