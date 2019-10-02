Sex offender arrested after attending Robeson County Fair

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a registered sex offender after he attended the county fair.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan A. Edwards of Fairmont was arrested after he attended the Robeson County Fair which is a violation of N.C. sex offender laws. Edwards has been registered as a sex offender since 2008.

According to the N.C. sex offender registry Edwards has no prior violations of N.C. sex offender laws.

Edwards was arrested on Monday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and placed under a $1,000 bond.

