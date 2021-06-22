Sex offender arrested day after North Carolina stabbing spurs police manhunt

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A registered sex offender was arrested after a stabbing led to a police manhunt Monday in North Carolina.

Michael W. Keeling, of Randleman, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, as well as charges related to the stabbing, Town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

Keeling is a registered sex offender after a 2012 conviction for indecent liberties with a minor, according to North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation records.

The incident began just after 3 p.m. Monday when police stopped the man for a traffic violation at the Market Shopping Center in the 12000 block of Capital Boulevard/US 1. The man then fled on foot.

The stabbing was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of N.C. 98/Durham Road, which is near Richland Drive. When police arrived they found a woman who was suffering from a stab wound.

At the time, officials said to consider Keeling armed and dangerous. Residents living in the area were told to lock their doors.

“We received several phone calls and tips from residents who came into contact with the subject,” said Wake Forest Police Chief Jeff Leonard. “Mr. Keeling’s capture is a direct result of their willingness to work with us. Thanks to their efforts and the tireless efforts of our officers, our community is a safer place now that he’s in custody.”

Keeling was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and breaking and entering in connection with the stabbing. Among the outstanding warrants was a probation/parole violation.