Sex trafficking theories circulate after strange white dots appear on SC cars, Sheriff says no need for concern

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is telling the public there’s no need to be alarmed after white dots appeared on vehicles in the area.

Grant Suskin, Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office, said they received several reports about the mysterious dots.

“I’ve been told it’s like white-out at times, or kind of like the white dots from paint that you might put on the back of a car,” Suskin said.

He said shoppers coming out of the Walmart on J.A. Cochran Bypass found them near their windshield. The dots quickly became associated with sex trafficking as posts spread on social media, but officials say they’ve found no evidence proving so.

“This is really a social media rumor. For years now these rumors have been popping up in relation to a sex trafficking rings,” Suskin said. “We’ve recently seen reports statewide, a lot of agencies claiming similar instances, as well as similar instances in a lot of states.”

Suskin said there’s no lead yet on who could have put dots on the vehicles, but they’re reviewing Walmart surveillance footage.

Founder of Vigilante Truth, Bo Quickel, said rumors like these have been around for years, but he’s never heard of an actual case. Instead, he’s seen how these hoaxes show how much people care about others.

“People want to know what to look for, and when they hear of something like this, they want to join in… I’m going to call it, the spreading of the information…and I believe everyone has a good heart that’s doing that.”

His organization Vigilante Truth works to end human trafficking. Providing resources to those who need them, tracking down predators and helping parents of children know warning signs.

Quickel explains, it’s not the white dots or saran wrap on cars people/parents should be worried about, it’s the changes in demeanor, social media interactions and following your gut feeling.

“A parent really needs to be diligent about who is coming into their lives, starting relationships, and really beginning to deceive their child. That’s the number one thing you need to be looking for. Someone posing, asking the questions that should not be asked.”

Anyone with information about Chester County’s ongoing investigation should call them at (803) 581-5131, or for more information about Vigilante Truth, click here.

