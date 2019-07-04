GREENVILLE, SC (WNCT) – Shark bite victim Paige Winter is back home, Havelock officials said.

The City of Havelock Fire-Rescue Department shared some pictures on their official Facebook page.

Paige was treated at a Greenville hospital after she was attacked by a shark on June 2 at Fort Macon State Park. EMS officials said she had severe injuries to her leg and hands when she suffered deep cuts to her leg, pelvis, and hand areas.

She released a new statement to the public with an update from her family and a surgeon treating her injuries.

Statement from Paige Winter (June 7, 2019):

“I want to thank everyone for all of the support and encouragement that is really helping me stay positive while I’m getting better. It really means a lot! World Oceans Day is June 8 and I’d like to ask everyone to get involved however they can to protect and preserve our oceans and all the life in it. I can’t wait to thank you guys and join you in saving the environment. #SharksAreStillGoodPeople”

Statement from Paige’s Family:

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the Vidant Medical Center team for taking excellent care of our daughter, and going out of their way to make sure we are informed, involved and comfortable during this difficult time. Their support and services have gone above and beyond, and we are so grateful for everything they have done for us as a family and especially for Paige.

Statement from Eric Toschlog, MD, FACS, FCCM at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville:

From a clinical standpoint, Paige continues to do extremely well. On June 6, 2019, she underwent an extensive, reconstructive surgery on her hands. The surgery took nearly 14 hours to complete. She is to undergo at least one additional surgery on her hands next week. Providers and staff continue to comment on the strength and resilience of Paige and her family. They have been a true joy to care for.

Dr. Toschlog is Chief of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Vidant Medical Center, and is a Professor of Surgery at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.”

Fundraising Update: As of 12:35 p.m. on June 7, a GoFundMe page to help Paige and her family during her recovery has raised more than $58,500.