North Carolina man accused of murdering girlfriend captured in Myrtle Beach

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man who was wanted in the killing of his girlfriend was captured in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, Sheriff Ronnie Field said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moore County deputies were called to a home in Seagrove after a person found their roommate, 40-year-old Debbie Owens, dead in her bedroom, the sheriff said.

Owens hadn’t been seen since Monday when her body was found.

An investigation revealed Owens’ death was a homicide and her boyfriend, Jimmy Dale Sheffield, was identified as the suspect, the sheriff said.

Sheffield, 52, and Owens both failed to show up for work in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

He was captured in Myrtle Beach around 9 p.m. Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant and is awaiting extradition back to Moore County.

Owens’ death remains under investigation.