Sheriff: SC man serving in US Army accused of murdering grandparents, arrested in Germany

RICHBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Columbia man serving in the U.S. Army is charged with the murders of his grandparents in June 2020, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities accused 24-year-old Gene Alexzander Scott of shooting and killing Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, “on our around” June 20, 2020.

Deputies discovered the two bodies on Doe Street in Richburg on Father’s Day last year.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began an extensive investigation into their deaths.

On October 21, deputies said a Chester County Grand Jury indicted Scott on charges of two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The US Army was notified of the arrest order and Military Police took Scott into custody in Germany where he was serving.

Scott was escorted by Military Police back to South Carolina and he was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.