Sheriff: Woman wanted for shooting husband ‘numerous times’ at North Carolina home

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Indian Trail woman is wanted for attempted murder after authorities said she shot her husband and fled their home Tuesday evening, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller told deputies that his neighbor had come to their home on Chandler Forest Court and said he had been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man shot multiple times in various parts of his body. He was immediately taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the home and learned that the man had been shot by his wife, Lovanda Earley, during a disturbance between the two.

After the shooting, authorities said Earley fled the home and refused to communicate with investigators.

Warrants have been issued for Earley’s arrest for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for her.

Anyone with information on Lovanda Earley’s location or information pertaining to the case is asked to call UCSO at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Anyone providing information leading to Earley’s arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.