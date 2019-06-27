Sheriff’s home video: Not even a marked car stops neighborhood thieves

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Three neighborhood thieves were recorded on the local Sheriff’s own home video camera trying to break into cars – even the marked patrol car in his driveway.

“Absolutely unbelievable,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted on his page with video. “Ok folks seems like thieves will even come to the Sheriffs house even with a marked car in the driveway.”

Wilkins is asking people to share the video and for anyone who knows the suspects to please contact him or the Lumberton police. “It appears to be 3 youthful white males, two of which have longer style hair that I am sure someone here recognizes.”

He also has a message for the parents of the suspects: “If you are the parent of these three, you will recognize them even without the enhanced video coming. Please have them step forward as men and accept responsibility and turn themselves in.”

Wilkins said there were many break-ins during the early Thursday morning hours in his neighborhood. One car was stolen on his street.