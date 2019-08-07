Sheriff’s office captures man in Aynor who escaped prison 23 years ago

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office captured a man in Aynor wanted for 23 years after escaping prison.

Stanley Lee Rogers was arrested Wednesday from a home on William Nobles Road by a United States Marshals Service task force member of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Rogers was sentenced to 40 years in 1996 by a North Carolina judge for an armed robbery charge. Rogers escaped about three years into his sentence while working as an inmate mowing grass, according to North Carolina law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement agents of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department assisted in the arrest.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office member of the United States Marshals Service task force received information from the task force office in Raleigh, which initiated the investigation.