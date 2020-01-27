Sheriff’s office investigates body found in Florence County home

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found in a home in Florence County.

The body was found on Monday afternoon in a home on Kennedy Haines Road in Pamplico, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is working to the Florence County Coroner’s office to uncover further information. No word on the cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com as we gather more information.