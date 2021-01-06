Sheriff’s office seeks help finding Georgetown County woman

Christina Diane Moore

Christina Diane Moore (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help finding a 37-year-old Hemingway woman.

Christina Diane Moore was last seen Tuesday at her home in Hemingway. She was wearing a camouflage jacket pictured in a photo released by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

She is about 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weights around 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should call (843) 546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the woman’s age, which was changed by the sheriff’s office.

