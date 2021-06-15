Shocking jail video shows corrections officer’s alleged role in inmate’s assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Disturbing jail video that shows inmates attacking another prisoner also appears to show a corrections officer watching it happen.
The incident occurred on March 22 at the St. Louis Justice Center inside a special wing for inmates with mental health challenges. That’s the same floor where a riot broke out a month prior and citizens could see inmates behind broken windows.
