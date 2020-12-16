Shooting in Florence, victim dropped off at hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person was shot in Florence Wednesday evening.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department tells News13 that officers responded to the 600 block of Brunson Street at 4:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

A short time later, officers learned that a gunshot victim was dropped off at an area hospital.

The victim’s injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been announced.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Scott of the Florence Police Department at 665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com.