Shooting in Harstville injures 1; deputies catch suspect

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man is in custody in Darlington County after a shooting that injured another person.

The shooting was reported at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at Landair Transport on North 5th Street in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect fled into Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. The man was eventually caught and is in the custody of the DCSO.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, according to Kilgo. Injuries are not known at this time.

