Shooting investigation leads to arrest on drug and weapon charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following a shooting investigation.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Paul Locklear Jr. was arrested following a search of his home on Locklear Road after a shooting. The shooting was caused by a dispute between Locklear and a neighbor. When deputies searched Locklear’s house they found a quantity of marijuana.

Locklear has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. After his arrest, he was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and issued a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: