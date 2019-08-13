Shooting investigation leads to arrest on drug and weapon charges

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest following a shooting investigation.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Paul Locklear Jr. was arrested following a search of his home on Locklear Road after a shooting. The shooting was caused by a dispute between Locklear and a neighbor. When deputies searched Locklear’s house they found a quantity of marijuana.

Locklear has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. After his arrest, he was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center and issued a $200,000 bond.