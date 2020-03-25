Shooting investigation underway in Florence shopping center parking lot

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Florence Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department tells News13 the shooting happened around 3:05 p.m. in the area of 350 N Cashua Drive.

One person was hospitalized. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police were gathered and crime tape was up in the parking lot of a shopping center.







News13 is working to learn more about this developing story. Count on us for updates on wbtw.com.