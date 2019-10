CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a shooting near CCU.

According to an alert sent out by the university, the shooting happened near the Coastal Club complex which is an off-campus housing complex not owned by the university. The university is asking students in the area to shelter in place.

Shooting near campus : There has been a shooting incident off campus. All students at Coastal Club need to shelter in place. Police are on the scene. Posted by Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Police are on the scene. Count on News13 for updates.