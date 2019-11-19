Shooting outside Darlington County Dollar General stemmed from earlier shooting in Lee County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Deputies are investigating after a shooting incident outside the Dollar General at Indian Branch Road and West Lydia Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area at around 7 p.m. Monday where they found a person outside the store who told them he was the target of the shooting because of his involvement in an earlier shooting in Lee County.

At least one round hit the store, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured.

If you have information about this shooting you are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC .