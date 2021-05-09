Shooting suspect in custody after barricading himself in home near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – After warning people to “go inside and stay inside,” Horry County police said a standoff with a suspected shooter near Conway ended early Sunday morning with no one getting hurt.

The suspect barricaded himself in a home around Highway 90, Bellamy Road, and Lees Landing Circle, according to police. Police rerouted traffic while trying to coax the suspect out of the home.

Nearly two hours after police warned people to “steer clear” of the area, they announced on Twitter at 4:44 a.m. “The suspect in this shooting and barricaded person incident has been taken into custody.”

Officers did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or identify the suspect or home owner.