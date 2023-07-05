MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The heat and humidity is here to stay. We are seeing another day of temperatures well into the 90s and heat index values reaching and surpassing 100. The heat and humidity along with a stalled front across the Carolinas, has allowed thunderstorms to develop.

These storms are slow movers, since there is weak steering currents over our area. So with slow moving thunderstorms, so areas could see multiple rounds of heavy rain, that could lead to some isolated flooding concerns for the rest of the week. These storms, also have a lot of energy to work with, so a few could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds, intense lightning, and even some small hail.

This pattern will honestly stick with us through the weekend. So no wash outs, but just be prepared for another showers and storms. Our overnight lows will remain in the low to mid 70s. Some locations could actually see overnight lows in the upper 70s, close to 80. Daytime highs near the beach will be close to 90 – 93 degrees. Inland we will see highs in the low to mid 90s.

There looks to be no big changes coming down the road, so it seems summer is here to stay! The good thing, the tropics are remaining quiet!