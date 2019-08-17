Showers linger into tonight

Make sure to keep the umbrella nearby. A stalled front keeps the train around. At times we can see some heavy downpours tonight; however, the chance for showers will decrease as we head into the night time hours. Weak high pressure is trying to build in behind the front, but it is going to take a little bit longer for this front to dissipate. Tomorrow, the front will clear out, and we will have a drier day with a few scattered showers. We will see partly sunny skies tomorrow with highs climbing back up into the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. The heat index will also be pushing back into the triple digits. Expect the muggy pattern to linger through mid-week with mostly dry starts to the days with scattered storms in the afternoons.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few scattered storms possible, low to mid -70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 88 beaches, 93 inland.

Monday : Partly Sunny, war, and muggy with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 87 beaches, 93 inland.