Showers Soon Along With A Blast of Cold Air

Our next cold front is approaching from the west and will be sweeping through tomorrow. Ahead of that front clouds will be increasing tonight and temperatures will be much milder. Showers are expected tomorrow morning as the front moves through but should be quick to move on as clearing starts to occur by the afternoon.

Tomorrow night we’ll start to feel that front already as our overnight lows dip down into the low to mid 30s for Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon we never get out of the low 50s for highs despite abundant sunshine. Then Tuesday night most of the area will be at or below freezing. The Pee Dee will be in the upper 20s!

Wednesday still looks cool but the rest of the week looks more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday: Early showers, then clearing late. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night: Much colder! Clear skies with lows in the low to mid 30s.