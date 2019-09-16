Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTW) — The 83rd edition of the Shine Bowl of the Carolinas announced their 2019 rosters today for the South Carolina team. The game will be played once again at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford University on December 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Players:
Luke Doty, QB – Myrtle Beach
Quamil Spells, DE – Myrtle Beach
Jalen Coit, WR – Cheraw
Xavier McIver, DE – Cheraw
Darin Goss, OL – Carolina Forest
Kevon Haigler, LB – Hartsville
Justin Abraham, ILB – Hartsville
Tonka Hemingway, DE – Conway
Ty’Quon King, ILB – Dillon