Sidney Moorer retrial set for September 2019

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A retrial for the man charged in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis is set for September 2019 in Horry County.

Sidney Moorer’s previous trial on kidnapping charges in 2016 ended with a hung jury.

During a pretrial hearing Friday, a judge moved Moorer’s trial back to Horry County, after it was previously moved to Georgetown because of pretrial publicity.

The judge denied a motion made by the defense to keep certain witnesses and information out of Moorer’s retrial, including whether or not Heather was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

The Elvis’s say they’re pleased with how the hearing went and are ready for the September trial.

“It’s been a long time coming. I don’t know that it’ll answer the questions that we still need answered. Maybe it will; we’ll keep praying that it will,” Terry Elvis, Heather’s father said.

“This is giving not only our family hope to have that trial coming up, but there are other people missing in Horry County, and this is something for them to watch and say this can happen and we can have closure too, and it’s exciting that we’re moving forward in that direction,” Morgan Elvis, Heather’s sister said.

Heather’s family says they’re hoping this trial will give them some answers and encourage those to come forward who may know more about their daughter’s disappearance.

“All of those fears, the not knowing, that’s the worst part of any situation. I think we owe it to each other as people just to help each other out and get the information out there, get it to the authorities, get it to the people who can do something about it,” Debbi Elvis, Heather’s mother said.

“If it comes to pass that both of them are convicted and both of them are sent to prison, if we haven’t found our daughter, then really nothing’s changed,” Terry Elvis said.

“Don’t be the passer-by that doesn’t say anything. If you have the information, go to the solicitor’s office, go to the police department, do it anonymously. We need to find our daughter.”