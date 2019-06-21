Sidney Moorer will be tried again in Horry County on Heather Elvis kidnapping charges

(HORRY COUNTY, SC WBTW) — A retrial for Sidney Moorer has been scheduled for September in Horry County.

Moorer and his wife, Tammy Moorer are currently serving time for separate charges in relation to the Heather Elvis case.

Elvis disappeared in 2013 and though her body has not been recovered, she is presumed dead.

Tammy Moorer is serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a kidnapping in connection to the case.

However, Sidney Moorer was granted a mistrial in his 2016 kidnapping trial. A retrial date for those charges has not been set.

He currently serves time for obstruction of justice. The State says he lied to the police to stall the investigation in the first 48 hours.

Earlier this year we reported the Moorers hired a lawyer and planned to file a federal suit against agencies involved in the case. The couples’ lawyer says the suit alleges Constitutional violations.