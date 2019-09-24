Sidney Moorer’s projected release date is January 2046; he will be 70

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer’s projected release date is January 2046, according to South Carolina Detention Center documents.

Moorer, found guilty in a retrial for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis, will not be eligible for parole or supervised furlough, according to SCDC projections. Moorer’s multiple sentences will be served concurrently and he was given 346 days as time served.

At 43 years old, Moorer will be 70 if the SCDC projections are accurate. He currently is in the Lee Correctional Institution.

Sidney still maintains his innocence. He made a plea to the judge before his sentencing: “If I could finally give them closure, I would. There’s nothing I can tell them to give them any closure. I have children of my own. I get it. There’s nothing I can give them for closure.”

Heather went missing on Dec. 18, 2013. Her family continues to hold on to hope that one day they can have closure. “This is over, but we still haven’t found Heather…There has to be something more. There has to be something more than we can hold over their head so they’ll talk,” said Debbie Elvis, Heather’s mother.

According to Heather’s co-workers, Heather began to receive calls and texts from Tammy after she found out about the affair. One message presented in court said, “It’s best you call back and speak immediately. Save yourself.”

Heather’s co-workers also said she might’ve been pregnant, but they didn’t give any evidence. “She was putting on weight on the hip area and belly,” Jody Davenport testified.

On the night Heather disappeared, surveillance video showed Sidney buying a pregnancy test. Minutes later, another surveillance video showed Sidney calling Heather from a payphone.