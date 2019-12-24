Silver Alert issued for endangered NC woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman in Sampson County.

Officials believe that 37-year-old Deseera Lynn Butler may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Butler is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’6 and 130lbs.

She was last seen wearing gray or black sweatpants, possibly wearing sneakers of unknown color and a white Northface jacket with a hood.

Butler was last seen on 1624 Belvoir School Road in Clinton heading towards South of Grady.

She also has a dime-sized tattoo of a sunflower on her ankle.

Anyone with information about Deseera Lynn Butler should call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.