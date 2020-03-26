Silver Alert issued for endangered woman, 17, from Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 17-year-old woman out of Lumberton.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons reports Samaura Davonnia Riggins, of Elizabethtown Road, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about Samaura should call Bullock at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-374-5263.