Silver Alert issued for endangered woman with dementia in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Silver Alert has been issued in North Carolina for an endangered missing woman who is thought to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

The alert has been issued for Mary Odessa Powell, 80, who was last seen at an apartment complex in the area of 537 East 21st Street.

Powell has short black hair, brown eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 140 pounds, according to authorities. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.