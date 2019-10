LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Authorities in Lumberton are asking for help looking for a missing man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Ellex Locklear. Locklear is believed to be endangered due to some form of cognitive impairment.

Locklear is 79-years-old, 5’10” tall weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow or neon safety vest.

Anyone with information about Ellex Locklear should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.