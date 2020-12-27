Silver Alert: missing endangered woman last seen in Lumberton

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fairmont woman who is endangered and who was last seen in Lumberton.

Tiffany Ann Hill, 32, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped jobbing suit. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

She was reported missing by the Fairmont Police Department.

Anyone with information about Tiffany Ann Hill should call Fairmont Police Department at the Fairmont Police Department at Fairmont PD or 911.