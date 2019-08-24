Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer

Breaking News Alert
NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.”

Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.

In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”

