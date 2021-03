CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is urging people to drive carefully after a single-vehicle collision has slowed traffic in Conway.

Around 6:45, crews were called to the area of Highway 544 and Kimberly Drive for calls of a collision. There have been no reported injuries, according to HCFR.

Traffic has slowed in the area while crews work. South Carolina Public Safety is on scene and investigating.