Single-vehicle rollover in Socastee sends 2 to the hospital with injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A single-vehicle rollover in Socastee has sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The rollover occurred in the area of 7140 Highway 707 in Socastee, in front of the post office, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews responded to the area around 12:02 p.m., and traffic has slowed in the area while HCFR and Utility crews work.
Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries. South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating, according to HCFR.
